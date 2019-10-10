US accuses China on human rights | Trump in new diplomatic row: WATCH the top world news videos for today

 

Pompeo accuses China of human rights violations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a television interview with PBS on Wednesday that China's treatment of Muslims was an "enormous human rights violation" and Washington will continue to raise the issue.

Donald Trump says wrong-way driving 'happens' amid diplomatic immunity row

Donald Trump has said wrong-way driving "happens" after being asked by Boris Johnson to reconsider granting immunity to an American woman suspected of being involved in the death of Harry Dunn.

'Flash drought’ brings dread to southern farmers

In a vast expanse of the South that spans from Texas to Maryland, there are growing concerns for the cattle, cotton and corn amid a worsening drought that was fuelled this summer by record hot temperatures.

Morrison backs Trump's Syria withdrawal, admits IS concerns

Australia is worried Turkey's military incursion into Syria will lead to the resurgence of Islamic State.

Firefighters battle large fire at Texas motel

Firefighters in Spring, Texas, battled a large fire that erupted at a Motel 6. Heavy, black smoke and flames could be seen emerging from the rooftop of the motel as crews worked to control it.

