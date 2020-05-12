 

US agencies, cybersecurity experts say Chinese hacking coronavirus vaccine research - reports

2020-05-12 14:20

Washington – The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and cybersecurity experts believe Chinese hackers are trying to steal research on developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, two newspapers reported on Monday.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are planning to release a warning about the Chinese hacking as governments and private firms race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported.

The hackers are also targeting information and intellectual property on treatments and testing for Covid-19.

US officials alleged that the hackers are linked to the Chinese government, the reports say.

The official warning could come within days.

In Beijing, Foreign Affairs ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian rejected the allegation, saying China firmly opposes all cyberattacks.

"We are leading the world in Covid-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to target China with rumours and slanders in the absence of any evidence," Zhao said.

'We're watching it very closely'

Asked about the reports, President Donald Trump did not confirm them, but said: "What else is new with China? What else is new? Tell me. I'm not happy with China."

"We're watching it very closely," he added.

A US warning would add to a series of alerts and reports accusing government-backed hackers in Iran, North Korea, Russia and China of malicious activity related to the pandemic, from pumping out false news, to targeting workers and scientists.

The New York Times said it could be a prelude to officially sanctioned counterattacks by US agencies involved in cyber warfare, including the Pentagon's Cyber Command and the National Security Agency (NSA).

Last week in a joint message, Britain and the United States warned of a rise in cyberattacks against health professionals involved in the coronavirus response by organised criminals "often linked with other state actors".

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said they had detected large-scale "password spraying" tactics – hackers trying to access accounts through commonly used passwords – aimed at healthcare bodies and medical research organisations.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    nsa  |  fbi  |  donald trump  |  china  |  us  |  health  |  cyber security  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Israeli soldier killed by rock thrown during raid in occupied West Bank - army

2020-05-12 13:07

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Gauteng transport MEC inspects safety measures at Soweto taxi rank, bus depot
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:27 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Maitland 12:28 PM
Road name: Voortrekker Road

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-11 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 