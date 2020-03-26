US blasts China | London coronavirus lockdown: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Pompeo blasts China over 'disinformation' after G7

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after attending a virtual G7 meeting, said China's alleged "disinformation" campaign was "crazy talk" from Beijing on what he described as the "Wuhan coronavirus".

Timelapse: London on lockdown

A timelapse of London's near-empty pavements as Covid-19 lockdown measures force people to stay inside in an attempt to block the virus' spread.

Australian Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

The Australian man accused of killing 51 worshippers in an attack on two Christchurch mosques last year has changed his plea to guilty.

Coronavirus: Empty streets in Miami

Streets are empty in Miami after authorities closed parks and beaches to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tempers rise in US Senate as vote nears on $2 trillion coronavirus bill

US senators were set to vote on a $2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, although critics from the right and left threatened to hold up the bill.