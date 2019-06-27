US border | Brexit: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Senate approves its own border aid bill amid photo outrage

The US Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would grant $4.6bn for border aid in a bid to stem illegal migration across the country’s southern border with Mexico, setting up a showdown with House Democrats.

Johnson refuses to rule out suspending Parliament to force through Brexit

Boris Johnson has declined to rule out the option of suspending Parliament in order to force through Brexit. The Tory leadership frontrunner insisted he was "not attracted" to the idea of "proroguing" Parliament.

Video shows people climbing fence at border

Video shot at the US-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, shows migrants climbing a fence as Border Patrol agents look on. It's unclear whether the migrants were climbing toward the US or Mexico side of the border.

University gynaecologist charged in sexual assaults

A University of Southern California gynaecologist has been charged with the sexual assault of 16 patients at the campus student health center. Dr George Tyndall was arrested by Los Angeles police outside his home.

Hundreds of schools closed throughout France as temperatures top 40°C

Hundreds of kinder gardens and primary schools throughout France will remain closed until the end of the week as temperatures top 40°C in many cities.

