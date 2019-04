Hundreds of cars and barbed wire at US-Mexico border

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles line up to cross from Tijuana and Juarez City into the United States, while US Soldiers install barbed wire ahead of an expected visit to the US-Mexico border by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

EXPLAINER: Ecuadorian embassy to boot Assange in 'hours to days'

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s almost seven-year asylum inside London’s Ecuadorian embassy could soon be at an end, with the Australian facing expulsion within "hours to days".

Family sues Boeing in US over Ethiopian crash

The family of 24-year-old Samya Stumo who was killed in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the airline, Boeing Co and Rosemount Aerospace Inc, which makes a part of the aircraft that is the focus of investigations.

RAW: Fire, smoke fill early morning sky as Melbourne factory burns

Flames leap into the sky as a large factory fire burns out of control in Melbourne's north. The blaze on Thornycroft Street in Campbellfield ignited just after 07:00.

Girl killed in possible traffic dispute shooting

Phoenix police say a 10-year-old girl died after being shot along with her father in what may have started as a traffic dispute. The driver of a pickup truck is being sought by police.

