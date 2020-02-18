 

US Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy after abuse scandal

2020-02-18 13:33

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday in what it said was an effort to safeguard compensation payouts for sexual abuse victims.

The organisation has been accused of covering up generations of abuse inflicted on thousands of its young members and failing to do enough to root out pedophiles using the youth movement to prey on minors over its 110-year history.

Bankruptcy proceedings will help the Boy Scouts to "equitably compensate" victims through the establishment of a victims' compensation trust and allow the organisation to continue at a local level, a statement from the group said.

"The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologises to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting," chief executive Roger Mosby said in the statement.

More than 12 000 members of the Boy Scouts had been sexually abused since in the organisation since 1944, victims' lawyer Jeff Anderson said last year.

He also said files maintained by the Boy Scouts listed more than 7 800 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse.

The existence of that documentation - known as the "perversion files" and listing scoutmasters or troop leaders accused of sexual abuse - was first revealed in a 2012 court case.

Founded in 1910, the Boy Scouts of America has around 2.2 million members between the ages of five and 21, the organisation said.

Read more on:    us  |  sexual abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

China arrests activist who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirus

2020-02-18 11:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Malema, Steenhuisen debate Ramaphosa's SONA in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bishopscourt 14:32 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 14:29 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
No blue Monday for four Daily Lotto players 2020-02-17 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 