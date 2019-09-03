 

US boy shoots, kills all five members of family

2019-09-03 19:40
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 14-year-old boy shot and killed all five members of his family in the US state of Alabama and then called police and confessed to the crime, local law enforcement said on Tuesday.

Three of the victims were found dead at the scene, a house in Elkmont, Alabama, and the other two died later after being airlifted to a regional hospital.

"The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence," Limestone County sheriff said on Twitter.

"He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," it said.

The shootings occurred late on Monday.

The boy in custody was not identified, and there was no immediate word on a possible motive for the murders.

Gun violence is a prevalent feature in American life with more than 36,000 deaths a year - about a third of them homicides - according to statistics compiled by the Giffords Law Center, an advocacy group.

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

China seen heading for sub-6% economic growth as tariffs soar

2019-09-03 19:07

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Six Monday winners 2019-09-02 21:32 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 