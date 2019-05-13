 

US China trade war | North Korean ship: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-13 06:03

China won't swallow 'bitter fruit' in US trade war

The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it would not swallow any “bitter fruit” that harmed its interests.

Seized North Korean Cargo Ship Arrives in American Samoa

A North Korean cargo ship seized by the US because of suspicion it was used to violate international sanctions arrived on Saturday at the American Samoan capital.

Children lead climate change marches across Europe

Thousands of people marched through the streets of Brussels and London on Sunday with the aim of putting environmental issues at the heart of this month’s European elections.

Iran commander: US forces a target, not a threat

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Sunday the US military presence in the Gulf used to be a serious threat but now represented a target, the Iranian Students' News Agency reported.

Support for new Brexit Party surges amid voter backlash

An opinion poll shows Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party has more support than the two traditional parties combined.

