 

US citizens in Iraq urged to leave immediately following killing of top Iranian general

2020-01-03 13:55

The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately" for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

"US citizens should depart via airline while possible and, failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.

The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early on Friday, but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.

Anti-government protesters sing, dance

Iraqis who have demonstrated for months against a government they see as beholden to Iran broke into song and dance on Friday after news of the US strike spread.

"Oh Qasem Soleimani (a top Iranian general), this is a divine victory," they cheered in Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, the epicentre of their movement.

"This is God's revenge for the blood of those killed," one added, after nearly 460 people were killed in violence that many demonstrators have blamed on Iranian-backed security forces.


Read more on:    us  |  iran  |  iraq  |  diplomacy  |  security
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Foolish escalation': Iran slams 'dangerous' US strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani

2020-01-03 07:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mercedes-Benz driver speeds off without paying at Durban petrol station
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 14:07 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Newlands (Cape Town) 09:56 AM
Road name: International Cricket

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 2020-01-02 21:21 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 