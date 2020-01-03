US citizens in Iraq urged to leave immediately following killing of top Iranian general

The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart immediately" for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

"US citizens should depart via airline while possible and, failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.

The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early on Friday, but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.

Anti-government protesters sing, dance

Iraqis who have demonstrated for months against a government they see as beholden to Iran broke into song and dance on Friday after news of the US strike spread.

"Oh Qasem Soleimani (a top Iranian general), this is a divine victory," they cheered in Baghdad's iconic Tahrir Square, the epicentre of their movement.

"This is God's revenge for the blood of those killed," one added, after nearly 460 people were killed in violence that many demonstrators have blamed on Iranian-backed security forces.



