US citizens in Iraq urged to leave immediately following killing of top Iranian general

The
US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to "depart
immediately" for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian
and Iraqi commanders.
"US citizens should depart
via airline while possible and, failing that, to other countries via
land," the embassy said in a statement.
The US strike hit outside Baghdad
airport early on Friday, but security sources told AFP it was still open to
flights.
Anti-government
protesters sing, dance
Iraqis who have demonstrated for
months against a government they see as beholden to Iran broke into song and
dance on Friday after news of the US strike spread.
"Oh Qasem Soleimani (a top
Iranian general), this is a divine victory," they cheered in Baghdad's
iconic Tahrir Square, the epicentre of their movement.
"This is God's revenge for
the blood of those killed," one added, after nearly 460 people were killed
in violence that many demonstrators have blamed on Iranian-backed security
forces.