 

US 'cleaner' tries to duck into Germany to see lover

2020-05-13 07:07
Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport. (Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport. (Photo by Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A lovesick 20-year-old American man tried dressing up as a cleaner to cheat coronavirus border controls in Germany so he could see his girlfriend, police said on Tuesday.

After arriving at Frankfurt airport from Washington on Sunday, the young US national donned a high-visibility vest and picked up two bags of rubbish.

"He then tried to convince security staff that he was a cleaner and was supposed to empty the bins behind the security area," federal police said in a statement.

However, his plan was foiled when a member of staff noticed he was not wearing a security pass and couldn't speak German.

He confessed at a police station that he was desperate to see his girlfriend and couldn't think of another way of entering the country.

Even if he had managed to reach the bins, the man would still have been in the airport's transit area, police said - meaning he would still have faced more border controls.

After being questioned, the young romantic was sent back to Washington on Monday.

Germany has imposed tough border controls to try to stop the spread of Covid-19, which has infected more than 170 000 people in the country.

Read more on:    germany  |  us  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hidden coronavirus tragedies: Dutch elderly forgotten in pandemic

2020-05-13 06:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | CT company uses plants to create antigens to test for Covid-19
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:15 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:07 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R48k in the Daily Lotto draw 2020-05-12 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 