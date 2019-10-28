 

US Congresswoman resigns over 'relationship' scandal | Dems' key witness testifies: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-28 07:05

Congresswoman resigns amid 'relationship' scandal

US Representative Katie Hill, who is under investigation by the House ethics committee over an alleged relationship with a congressional staffer, said on Sunday that she was resigning from Congress.

Dems' key witness testifies in impeachment probe

Did he or didn't he? Conflicting accounts of whether Philip Reeker told lawmakers in weekend testimony that Donald Trump withheld Ukraine aid in exchange for Biden intel.

Celebrations as Fernandez wins Argentine election in first round

Hundreds of ecstatic Alberto Fernandez supporters wave flags and cheer at the Obelisk of Buenos Aires, as Peronist candidate swept to a first-round triumph in Argentina's presidential election Sunday.

Thousands march for Spanish unity in Barcelona one day after violent pro-independence protests

Around 80 000 people took to the streets of Barcelona on Sunday in a show of support for Spanish unity.

Residents ordered out as fire moves near homes

Authorities say 180 000 people have been ordered to leave their homes as powerful winds threaten to spread a wildfire in Northern California's wine country.

argentina  |  spain  |  us
2019-10-27 18:48

