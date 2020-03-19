 

US coronavirus cases surge past 10 000 as more than 150 dead

2020-03-19 22:21
An airport staff member sanitisers her hands at one of Cape Town International Airports many sanitising stations.

The United States has 10 755 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus while 154 people have died from the pathogen, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday.

This makes the US sixth on the overall list behind China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany, and ahead of France and South Korea. Globally, there have been 229 390 cases confirmed and 9 325 deaths, the tracker said.

US health authorities have indicated they expect the number of cases to increase steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.

2020-03-19 22:21

