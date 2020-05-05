 

US coronavirus 'surge' | No Chinese lab link: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-05 06:56

Internal document projects coronavirus surge - NY Times

An internal US government document projects a surge in coronavirus cases and a sharp rise in daily deaths by 1 June, the New York Times reported on Monday, even as US President Donald Trump urged states to lift restrictions to quell the pandemic.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

WHO has no evidence linking Covid-19 to Chinese lab

The World Health Organisation has seen no information from the US or other sources to indicate the novel coronavirus came from a Chinese laboratory.

Health workers get drive-through virus tests in Brazil's Amazonas State

Health professionals are receiving free rapid coronavirus tests at a drive-through in Manaus, the capital of Brazil’s hard-hit Amazonas State, where 5.5% of 23 000 health workers have tested positive for the virus.

Virus lockdown restrictions eased in parts of Malaysia

Malaysians returned to their offices and there are were vehicles on the roads on Monday as the strict coronavirus lockdown was eased in parts of the country.

NYC doctor: Don't let 'guard down' in warmer weather

An immunologist in New York City warns not to let our "guard down too soon" as temperatures rise and people cooped up inside for weeks because of the new coronavirus flock outside for warm, sunny weather.

