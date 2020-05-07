US coronavirus task force U-turn | WHO warning: WATCH the top world news videos for today

US coronavirus task force to remain: Trump

US President Donald Trump says the White House coronavirus task force will remain in place but with a focus on medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life and perhaps with different advisers.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

WHO warns against rushed end to coronavirus lockdowns

The World Health Organisation warned on Wednesday that countries emerging from restrictions to halt the new coronavirus must proceed "extremely carefully" or risk a rapid rise in new cases.

First patients given plasma in coronavirus treatment trial

The first patients have been given plasma donated by people who have recovered from coronavirus in a trial for a possible treatment. Fourteen units of convalescent plasma have been supplied to hospitals in London and Birmingham.

People in Barcelona enjoy the freedom to exercise during pandemic

Residents in Barcelona enjoy the freedom to exercise from 20:00 to 23:00 as Spain's parliament on Wednesday voted to extend the country's state of emergency, allowing stringent coronavirus lockdown measures to remain in place for at least two more weeks.

Texas salon owner jailed for defying lockdown

A hair salon owner in Texas was ordered to spend a week in jail after she continued to operate her business despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.



- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab