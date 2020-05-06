US coronavirus task force | UK tops Europe death toll: WATCH the top world news videos for today

White House to wind down coronavirus task force - Trump

The White House coronavirus task force will wind down as the country moves into a second phase that focuses on the aftermath of the outbreak, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

UK has Europe's highest virus death toll

Britain has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe with more than 32 000 deaths.

Guinea-Bissau receives controversial drink from Madagascar

A shipment of a herbal tea, that Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has touted as a "powerful remedy" against the novel coronavirus, arrives in Guinea-Bissau.

France: musician plays gypsy jazz for neighbours after cheering for health workers

French violinist Aurore Voilqué gives an improvised concert from her window after she along with her neighbours clapped in support of healthcare workers in Mandres-les-Roses, south of Paris.

Captain Tom Moore awarded with gold Blue Peter badge for being 'beacon of light'

Courtesy of BBC, and Blue Peter: Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a gold Blue Peter badge for his fundraising efforts for the NHS. The war veteran, who walked 100 lengths of his garden, raised more than £30 million by the time he celebrated his 100th birthday.



- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab