 

Dad films daughter, 10, walking to school in freezing cold as punishment for bullying

2018-12-07 19:02

Judy Philander

A US dad from the state of Ohio has been accused of stupidity after posting a video of his 10-year-old daughter walking 8km in 5°C weather as a form of punishment meant to teach her a lesson.

Matt Cox, who filmed his daughter walking to school, posted the video titled ‘Life Lessons’ on Monday 3 December. The video has since gone viral and has been shared more than 200 000 times on Facebook, Sun UK reports.

After Kirstin was suspended from using the school bus for three days due to bullying, her father decided to make her walk the route in the freezing cold, reports BBC.

In the clip Cox is heard explaining his decision: “This lovely lady is my 10-year-old daughter who has for the second time this school year been kicked off the school bus, due to bullying another student.

“Let me make this extremely clear, bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household.

“A lot of you parents aren’t going to agree with this, but that is alright. Because I’m doing what I feel is right to teach my daughter a lesson and stop her from bullying.

“So children, if you’re watching this, please understand that bullying is unacceptable everywhere and will not be tolerated. Thanks everyone, have a great day.”

The video has received mixed reactions from the public with some applauding his anti-bullying stance while others have expressed concern for the little girl, saying “Cox is stupid” for letting her walk in freezing temperatures, Dailymail online reports.

One person wrote: “It is very cold and she can get very sick and end up in hospital”.

Cox told News 5 Cleveland that he had shown Kirstin and his other children the video and people’s comments who shared their own experiences with bullying.

"They seem to show a great deal of empathy towards some of the sad stories that I read to them,” Mr Cox said.

He added that he hoped parents would start holding their kids accountable.

