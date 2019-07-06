 

US demands El Chapo forfeit $12.7bn in drug money

2019-07-06 14:21
A January 2016 police hand-out picture of "El Chapo" Guzman. (AFP)

A January 2016 police hand-out picture of "El Chapo" Guzman. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Prosecutors on Friday said they were seeking $12.7bn from convicted Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, based on a conservative estimate of revenues from his cartel's drug sales in the United States.

According to a motion filed by US Attorney Richard Donoghue, authorities are "entitled to forfeiture of all property that constitutes or is derived from the defendant's narcotics-related crimes".

Based on prices for drugs quoted by various witnesses, Guzman's 25-year reign atop the Sinaloa cartel netted sales of some $11.8bn in cocaine, $846m in marijuana and $11m in heroin, authorities said.

The money was laundered and used to pay the cartel's workers and suppliers, as well as used to purchase communications equipment and "planes, submarines and other vehicles".

"The government need not prove that the defendant can pay the forfeiture money judgment; it need only prove by a preponderance of evidence that the amount it seeks is forfeitable," prosecutors said.

Guzman's lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told US media that the demand is "largely an academic exercise as the government has never located or identified even a penny of this $12.7bn in proceeds supposedly generated by Mr. Guzman".

Guzman, 62, was found guilty in February following a three-month trial for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and marijuana to the United States over the course of 25 years.

He was also convicted on money laundering and weapons possession charges by jurors who heard how he had beaten, shot and even buried alive those who got in his way.

A former El Chapo associate said during the trial that the drug kingpin lived a lavish lifestyle in the 1990s - the height of his power - with four jets for travelling the world, a beachfront mansion in Acapulco and a private zoo on his sprawling estate in Guadalajara.

It was not clear which assets Guzman still possesses following his extradition to the United States in January 2017 and which have been transferred to family and friends.

Guzman is set to be sentenced on July 17, and is expected to be ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Read more on:    el chapo  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump promises to reduce US drug prices to world's lowest

2019-07-06 13:14

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Double winners for Friday's jackpot draw 2019-07-05 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 