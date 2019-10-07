 

US Democrats subpoena Pentagon docs in impeachment inquiry

2019-10-07 20:32
President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump.

Congressional Democrats on Monday slapped subpoenas on the Pentagon and White House budget office as part of their advancing impeachment probe, demanding documents tied to President Donald Trump's withholding of military aide to Ukraine.

The chairmen of three House panels leading the impeachment investigation are seeking information related to Trump pressing his Ukrainian counterpart to uncover dirt on 2020 US presidential contender Joe Biden - and the alleged conditioning of military aid on that favor.

"The enclosed subpoena demands documents that are necessary for the committees to examine... the reasons behind the White House's decision to withhold critical military assistance to Ukraine that was appropriated by Congress to counter Russian aggression," the chairmen wrote in letters to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and others.

