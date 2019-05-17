US election | Venezuela aid: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Trump mocks De Blasio's presidential candidacy

U.S. President Donald Trump went on Twitter to mock New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday, after de Blasio announced that he's running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Chinese humanitarian aid arrives in Venezuela

A Chinese plane with medical aid arrives at the Simon Bolivar International Airport near Caracas as part of an agreement between the China and Venezuela.

F-16 fighter crashes into warehouse, pilot ejects

A pilot ejected moments before an F-16 fighter jet crashed on Thursday into a warehouse just outside March Air Reserve Base in California. The pilot wasn't hurt.

Pregnant Chicago woman slain, baby cut from womb

The family of a pregnant Chicago woman who was killed and had her baby cut from the womb says losing a child "is one of the biggest pains you can ever go through".

Kitten recovers after being sprayed with hard foam

A kitten that was encased in hardened spray foam is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a garbage can by an Oregon sanitation worker.

