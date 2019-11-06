US envoy in impeachment testimony U-turn | Senate eyes US threats: WATCH the top world news videos for today

US envoy says he knew of Ukraine quid pro quo

US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland reversed his impeachment testimony, saying he knew that the Trump administration withheld nearly $400m in American aid while pressuring Ukraine to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals.

Senate panel eyes threats to US homeland

US law enforcement and counterterrorism officials outlined foreign and domestic threats to the U.S. to a Senate panel Tuesday. One important topic was the ambush of 9 US citizens by drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico.

Nine from US family killed in Mexico shooting

Authorities say drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering at least six children and three women - all of them US citizens living in northern Mexico - in a grisly attack.

Police hit protesters in Santiago, Chile with water cannons

Police in Chile hit protesters with water cannons as people gather once again in Santiago's Plaza Italia to denounce the failing economic policies of the government.

Nigerian police free 259 people from Islamic institution

Nigerian police freed 259 people from an Islamic rehabilitation centre in the southwestern city of Ibadan, police said on Tuesday, taking the number rescued from abusive institutions since September to nearly 1 500.

