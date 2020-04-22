US failed to block UN resolution on equal access to any future coronavirus vaccine

United Nations – The UN General Assembly has
demanded equal access for any future Covid-19 vaccine, but its seeming
unanimity was a fluke. The United States in fact opposed the resolution but
acted too late to stop it, diplomats say.
The 193 members of the General Assembly adopted by
consensus on Monday a resolution led by Mexico that calls for "equitable,
efficient and timely" access to any vaccine developed to fight the
pandemic.
But the non-binding resolution irked the United
States for another reason. It highlighted the "crucial leading role"
of the World Health Organisation, which President Donald Trump has strongly
criticised for not doing more to halt the virus after it was detected in China.
The adoption of the text was announced three hours
after the vote, an unusually long gap.
The reason for the delay, diplomats told AFP, was
that the United States had tried unsuccessfully to block it after the fact.
There is no veto at the General Assembly, which
includes every UN member state, unlike the more powerful Security Council where
five powers – Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States – can stop
any resolution.
'Period of silence'
In ordinary times, the General Assembly adopts
resolutions either by consensus or by majority votes, displayed openly on an
electronic board or held secretly in the case of elections.
But faced with the coronavirus pandemic, the
General Assembly has changed its way of doing business until at least late May
to avoid physical meetings at the UN headquarters in New York.
Under the temporary setup, a country puts forward a
text which is adopted after a "period of silence" of several days in
which any member can voice objections – effectively a veto.
The United States did not "break the
silence" before Monday's deadline for the resolution – but, according to
diplomats, tried to voice objections just afterward.
"One delegation wanted to break the silence
after the silence," a diplomat told AFP, with another diplomat confirming
the United States was the country.
The US mission at the United Nations did not
respond to requests for comment. Trump has ramped up his broadsides against the
WHO amid criticism at home over his handling of the crisis.
Concerns for upcoming votes
For the United Nations, the temporary procedures
were seen as vital to ensure that texts, not to mention budgetary authorisations,
can move forward.
But the arrangement effectively lets any one of 193
nations hold up the entire United Nations.
On 3 April, no country broke the silence to stop a
resolution that called in general terms for international cooperation to fight
Covid-19.
But a separate bid the same day by Russia to urge
the lifting of economic sanctions amid the pandemic was blocked by Ukraine,
Georgia, the United States and European Union.
Russia has moved forward this week with another
resolution that targets sanctions. It calls on all nations to "face global
challenges as good neighbours, refraining from implementing protectionist and
discriminatory measures inconsistent with the World Trade Organisation rules".
Member states have a deadline of 16:00 (GMT) on
Wednesday to break the silence on the Russian draft, and most diplomats think
that this time around, objections will be lodged in time.
On 17 June, the General Assembly will have to
tackle one of its thorniest issues – selecting five new non-permanent members
to the Security Council.
Diplomats say that the candidates for Security
Council seats – which include Canada, Djibouti, Ireland, Kenya and Norway – are
already voicing alarm on how the election can take place if the crisis
restrictions remain in place.
