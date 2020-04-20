US governors warn Trump | Anti-Netanyahu protest: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Don't reopen yet, governors tell Trump

Governors in US states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with US President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs

Wearing face masks and social distancing, thousands of Israelis held a demonstration against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

Gunman kills at least a dozen in Nova Scotia

Canadian authorities say a gunman killed more than a dozen people over a twelve-hour rampage in Nova Scotia, the worst act of mass murder the country has seen in more than three decades.

Climate activists persist as Earth Day turns 50

Young climate activists galvanised their movement with school strikes and massive marches - and vow to keep the momentum going, even amid a global virus pandemic, as Earth Day celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Germany starts mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in bid to learn more about Covid-19

Germany has become the first country in Europe to undertake mass-testing for coronavirus antibodies in an attempt to learn more about the spread of the virus.