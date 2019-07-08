 

US hedge fund billionaire charged with sex trafficking minors

2019-07-08 21:51
American financier Jeffrey Epstein has been friendly with several US Presidents.

American financier Jeffrey Epstein has been friendly with several US Presidents. (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Jeffrey Epstein, a hedge fund billionaire with ties to top politicians and celebrities, was charged on Monday with sexually exploiting dozens of young girls.

Epstein, 66, was arrested at an airport in New Jersey on Saturday after returning to the United States from Paris on a private jet.

In an indictment unsealed in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, he was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Epstein appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges which carry a maximum of 45 years in prison.

A bail hearing was set for Thursday.

Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, said he would ask that Epstein be detained until trial.

"We think he's a significant flight risk," Berman told a news conference. "He has enormous wealth and the charges are very serious."

Berman said Epstein allegedly sexually exploited dozens of minor girls at his homes in Manhattan, New York and Palm Beach, Florida, between 2002 and 2005.

Some of the girls were as young as 14 years old and "particularly vulnerable to exploitation," he said, adding that Epstein was "well aware that many of the victims were minors."

"The alleged behavior shocks the conscience," Berman said. "And while the charged conduct is from a number of years ago, it is still profoundly important to the many alleged victims, now young women.

"They deserve their day in court and we are proud to be standing up for them by bringing this indictment," he said.

Cash payments

The US Attorney said the girls were paid hundreds of dollars in cash to perform sexual acts and to recruit other girls.

Berman said a search had been conducted of Epstein's Manhattan mansion and agents seized "nude photographs of what appear to be underage girls".

Berman and an FBI agent who attended the news conference appealed to any other women who were victims of Epstein to come forward.

Epstein, a well-connected financier whose friends have included President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, was convicted previously of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

But he avoided federal prosecution in those cases with a 2007 plea deal negotiated by his lawyers with Alexander Acosta, now the labor secretary in the Trump administration.

Under the deal, he pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months in a county jail.

Acosta, who was the top federal prosecutor in Miami at the time, has been the target of a campaign demanding his resignation over the relatively light sentence handed down to the billionaire financier.

Berman, the US Attorney, was asked by reporters why the plea agreement negotiated in Florida did not apply to New York.

"That agreement only binds the Southern District of Florida," Berman said. "The Southern District of New York is not bound by that agreement and is not a signatory to that agreement."

Berman also told reporters he would have no comment on "speculation" about any individuals other than Epstein whose names have been raised previously in the case.

Read more on:    jeffrey epstein  |  sex trade
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Key moments in the conquest of space

2019-07-08 21:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No blue Monday for one lucky winner 2019-07-08 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 