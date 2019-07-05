 

US Independence Day | Earthquake hits California: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-05 06:15

Trump praises military: 'The future belongs to us'

US President Donald Trump celebrated America as "the most exceptional nation in the history of the world" in a Fourth of July commemoration before a soggy, cheering crowd of spectators. He spoke on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday.

California desert town by epicentre of earthquake

A California official says there are some injuries and two house fires have been reported in a town near the epicentre of a 6.4 quake that rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada.

Professional beggars flown in from China arrested in Melbourne operation

Major Brendan Nottle of the Salvation Army and Acting Inspector John Travaglini speak to the media about the organised begging by Chinese nationals on the streets of Melbourne.

White House considering 'every option' on citizenship question

With a court deadline looming, the Trump administration is looking at "every option" as it seeks to add a contentious citizenship question to the 2020 census, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.

Sharp rise in Amazon deforestation in Brazil under Bolsonaro

Sharp rise in Amazon deforestation in Brazil under Bolsonaro.

brazil  |  us  |  china
Charges dropped against pregnant US woman shot in stomach

2019-07-04 12:13

