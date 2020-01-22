 

US journalist arrested in Indonesia over alleged visa violation

2020-01-22 17:38
(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An American journalist working for an environmental website has been arrested over an alleged visa violation in Indonesia that could send him to jail for years, his employer said Wednesday.

Philip Jacobson, 30, was initially detained last month after attending a hearing in Borneo involving the local parliament and the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago, Indonesia's largest indigenous rights advocacy group, the website Mongabay said.

This week, Jacobson was formally arrested and told he faced up to five years in prison for visiting Indonesia with the wrong visa, it added.

He had travelled to the country on a business visa, according to Mongabay.

"We are supporting Philip in this ongoing case and making every effort to comply with Indonesia's immigration authorities," said Mongabay chief Rhett A. Butler.

"I am surprised that immigration officials have taken such punitive action against Philip for what is an administrative matter."

Borneo officials disputed claims the arrest may have been linked to Jacobson's involvement in sensitive stories about Indonesia's myriad environmental and corruption woes.

"This is purely an immigration law enforcement matter," immigration spokesperson Muhammad Syukran told AFP.

"There's no other issue - we don't have a problem with his work."

Jacobson had repeatedly entered and left Indonesia on a non-journalist visa, he added.

"While we of course urge all foreign journalists visiting Indonesia to ensure they follow immigration rules, if a journalist is simply attending meetings or happens to be present during a news event this should not be cause for punitive action or detention," the Jakarta Foreign Correspondents Clubs said in a statement.

The US embassy in Jakarta did not immediately comment.

Read more on:    indonesia  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Donald Trump made some eyebrow-raising statements about the US economy in his big speech at Davos — here are the facts behind five bold claims

2020-01-22 16:47

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Humpback whale disentangled from fishing rope in Lamberts Bay
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 18:19 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Stikland 18:10 PM
Road name: Strand Road Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Tuesday 2020-01-21 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 