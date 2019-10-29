 

US lawmaker decries 'smear campaign' in video about resignation

2019-10-29 20:12
US Representative Katie Hill has resigned. (Screen grab, Reuters)

US Representative Katie Hill has resigned. (Screen grab, Reuters)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A US congresswoman who resigned amid lurid revelations about her private life and the publication of nude photos without her consent on Monday pledged to fight back so other women would not shy away from public office.

Katie Hill, who had been seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, said on Sunday she was stepping down, after accusations that she had a sexual relationship with a subordinate in violation of House ethics rules.

WATCH | US lawmaker accused of relationship with staffer resigns

The California lawmaker denied that accusation but did admit that she and her husband - whom she is now divorcing - engaged in a three-way sexual relationship with a female campaign staffer.

The claims came to light via reports by the conservative news site RedState which, along with the British tabloid Daily Mail, published nude photos of Hill.

In a video, Hill said she was the victim of a "horrible smear campaign" co-ordinated by "the right-wing media and Republican opponents, enabling and perpetuating my husband's abuse".

Intimate pictures

Hill said she had filed a complaint with US Capitol Police about the photo leak, as laws in Washington forbid the publication of intimate pictures without the subject's consent.

The 32-year-old lawmaker, who is openly bisexual, said she did not want her experience to "scare off other young women or girls from running for office".

But Hill, who was elected in November 2018 in a former Republican stronghold, also said she did not want the controversy to distract from the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump.

"I cannot let this horrible smear campaign get in the way of that work," she said in the video posted on Facebook.

Hill's relationship with her husband and a female campaign staffer would not fall under House ethics rules, as it occurred before she took office.

But the House Committee on Ethics announced on Wednesday that it was investigating allegations that she "may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff" since arriving in Washington.

The rules forbidding sexual relationships with staff members were adopted as the #MeToo movement gathered pace.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement saying the freshman congresswoman had "acknowledged errors in judgment that made her continued service as a Member untenable".

But some say Hill should not have resigned, and that the bigger issues are the possible use of the photos as revenge porn, and undue scrutiny of Hill's open bisexuality.

"Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text?" Republican congressman Matt Gaetz tweeted.

"Katie isn't being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone - it is because she is different."

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will admit to 'mistakes' when he faces Congress over the grounded 737 Max plane. Read his full opening statement

2019-10-29 16:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | No injuries reported after shootout outside Lonehill home
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:09 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Strand 05:36 AM
Road name: Beach Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Ten winners on Tuesday 8 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 