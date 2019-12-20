US lawmakers blast Trump | New trade deal replaces Nafta: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Lawmakers blast Trump for insulting dead lawmaker

The White House on Thursday defended Donald Trump's verbal assault against former Democratic Representative John Dingell, as members of Congress blasted the Republican president for insulting another veteran lawmaker after his death.

US House passes new trade pact replacing Nafta

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labour and automotive rules but leaves $1.2 trillion in annual US-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchanged.

Bolivians weigh in on arrest warrant against Evo Morales

Bolivians give their take on the arrest warrant to detain former president Evo Morales and take him to the attorney general's office, after the interim government accused him of sedition and terrorism.

One dead after shooting near Russian security services' HQ in Moscow

Russian police "neutralise" a gunman after a shooting near the FSB headquarters in Moscow.

Fighting jihadism in the Sahel: life inside the military camps

Every evening, French soldiers operating in Africa's Sahel region set up a temporary forward operating base in the middle of enemy territory.



