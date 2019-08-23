 

US man with gun cache charged for threatening to shoot up hotel

2019-08-23 11:30

A US man with a large home arsenal was charged on Thursday for allegedly threatening to open fire at a Los Angeles hotel, as the United States reels from recent mass shootings.

The suspect, 37-year-old Long Beach Marriott employee Rodolfo Montoya, allegedly told a co-worker that he was angry and planned to open fire at work on anyone who crossed his path.

Police found an assortment of weapons, including an AR-15 rifle, which Montoya was not authorised to have in the state of California. The weapon has been commonly used to commit a number of US gun massacres.

Authorities additionally found other firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical gear.

"Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident," Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna told reporters at a news conference after the arrest.

According to an initial investigation, Montoya, who was a cook, was upset over recent workplace activity having to do with human resources.

His colleague took the threat seriously and told a manager who alerted the police.

Montoya was arrested on Tuesday at his home.

Luna told the hotel manager that he "saved many lives, not only of your employees but any customers that may have been at the Marriott when this guy decided to show up".

The charges come after two mass shootings in the US earlier this month - one in Dayton, Ohio and the other in El Paso, Texas - left a total of 31 people dead.

Following those shootings, President Donald Trump has said he supports expanding background checks but has come out against an assault weapons ban, a measure that is also opposed by the powerful gun lobby, the National Rifle Association.

Read more on:    us  |  us shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Google says YouTube campaign targeted Hong Kong protests

2019-08-23 09:42

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R67k jackpot goes to six Daily Lotto players 2019-08-22 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 