US mass shootings: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Bellbrook police read Betts family statement

The Bellbrook Police Department Chief of Police, Doug Doherty read a statement from the Betts family, whose son fatally gunned down nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. The shooter's own sister was one of those killed.

El Paso a city with deep Mexican American past

The mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart struck a city some call a Mexican American intellectual, political and literary centre.

Louisiana launches medical marijuana

Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis.

FBI: domestic terrorism probe in Gilroy shooting

The discovery of a "target list" containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites compiled by the gunman in a mass shooting at a California food festival has prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism case.

El Paso survivor describes nephews' last moments

A survivor of last weekend's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, says his 15-year-old nephew was fatally shot as they tried taking cover. Octavio Ramiro Lizarde said they were standing in a line when they heard gunshots.

