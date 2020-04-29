 

US meat producers ordered | Outbreak at poultry plant: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-04-29 08:12

Trump orders US meat-processing plants to stay open despite coronavirus fears

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered US meat-processing plants facing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks to stay open to protect the country's food supply.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Poultry plant outbreaks increase British Columbia's Covid-19 cases

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says two Covid-19 outbreaks at Vancouver-area poultry plants are linked to the majority of the 55 new positive cases reported on Tuesday.

Coronavirus lockdown adding to misery of Moscow's homeless

The "Rescue Hangar", a project of the Orthodox Church's social department, runs mostly on donations, normally serves around 100 people per day, also offering showers, haircuts and helping broke out-of-towners with tickets home.

Pence under fire for going maskless at Mayo Clinic

Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask on Tuesday during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre's policy requiring them.

Coronavirus deaths in India cross 1 000-mark, biggest jump in 24 hours

At least 1 007 people have died of coronavirus in India and 31 332 cases have been reported in the country so far, according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry.

