 

US mulls more troops in Mid-East | Guatemalan family mourns son who died in US: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-24 05:53

Pentagon confirms it is weighing sending more troops to Middle East

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Thursday confirmed that the Pentagon was considering sending additional US troops to the Middle East amid tensions with Iran.

Guatemalan family mourns son who died in US custody

The Guatemalan family of a 16-year-old boy is in mourning after the boy died under the custody of US Customs and Border Protection.

Missouri residents begin to clean up after tornado

Residents in Jefferson City, Missouri began cleaning up debris as the day passed on Wednesday after a large and destructive twister moved over the city.

Facebook reports big rise in fake accounts

Facebook says it has removed billions of fake accounts before they were active. In a new report, Facebook said there was a "steep" rise in such activity from October 2018 to March 2019, even as it worked to boost detection of bogus accounts.

Wolf pups' first outing at French zoo

Seven arctic wolf pups born in early May at France's Amnéville Zoo, come out of their dens for the first time for a veterinary visit.

Across US, women have unequal access to abortion

2019-05-23 22:50

