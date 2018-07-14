US official: No signs Russia targeting elections like 2016

The
US homeland security secretary said on Saturday there are no signs that Russia
is targeting this year's midterm elections with the same "scale or
scope" it targeted the 2016 presidential election.
Department of Homeland Security
Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke at a convention of state secretaries of state,
an event that's usually a low-key affair highlighting voter registration,
balloting devices and election security
issues that don't get much public attention. But coming amid fresh allegations
into Russia's attempts to sway the 2016 election, the sessions on election
security have a higher level of urgency and interest.
Nielsen said her agency will help
state and local election officials prepare their systems for cyber attacks from Russia or elsewhere. She
said U.S. intelligence officials are seeing "persistent Russian efforts
using social media, sympathetic spokespeople and
other fronts to sow discord and divisiveness amongst the American people,
though not necessarily focused on specific politicians or political
campaigns."
The conference of top state
election officials she addressed was sandwiched between Friday's indictments of
12 Russian military intelligence officers alleged to have hacked into
Democratic party and campaign accounts and Monday's long-awaited meeting
between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump has never condemned Russia
over meddling in the 2016 election despite the findings of all top U.S.
intelligence agencies, and the Kremlin has insisted it didn't meddle in the
U.S. election. In the past, Trump has reiterated Putin's denials, but this week
he said he would bring up the issue when they meet on Monday in Finland.
"All I can do is say, 'Did
you?'" Trump said days ago at a news conference in Brussels. "And,
'Don't do it again.' But he may deny it."
Some of the state officials who
run elections say it's important for Trump, a Republican, to take a tougher
stance to avoid having the public's confidence in fair elections undermined.
"I believe as commander in
chief he has an obligation to address it and, frankly, put Putin and any other
foreign nation that seeks to undermine our democracy on notice that the actions
will not be tolerated," California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat,
said in an interview this week.
Some of his peers declined to go
that far.
"I don't go around telling
the president what to do," said Jay Ashcroft, the Republican secretary of
state in Missouri.
Trump portrays the investigation
as a partisan attack, but not all Republicans see it that way. This month, the
Republicans and Democrats on the US Senate Intelligence Committee backed the
findings of an assessment from US intelligence agencies that Russia tried to
interfere in the 2016 election and acted in favor of Trump and against his
Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.
As part of that effort, Russian
hackers targeted at least 21 states ahead of the election and are believed to
have breached the voter registration system in at least one, Illinois, investigators
say. Without naming the state, Friday's indictment said the Russian
intelligence officers stole information on about 500 000 voters from the
website of one board of elections, a breach undetected for three weeks.
There's no
evidence results were altered, but the attempts prompted the federal government
and states to re-examine election systems and tighten their cybersecurity.
Federal officials also say it's
possible that malware might have been planted that could tamper with voting or
paralyze computer systems in future elections.
The election officials talked
about technical details of blocking an incursion.
Washington Secretary of State Kim
Wyman, a Republican, told her peers how her state is using its National Guard
to help test and shore up cybersecurity for elections. She said it's important
to make it clear to voters that the military is not running elections and does
not have access to election data.
"The whole idea of this is
to instill confidence in voters and the public that the system is secure,"
Wyman said in an interview.
Some state officials also said
Homeland Security is becoming more helpful in sharing information.
On Friday, a federal grand jury
indicted the 12 Russian intelligence officers on charges they hacked into
Democratic campaign networks in 2016 and then stole and released tens of
thousands of documents. The indictment says one of the intrusions came that
summer, on a vendor whose software is used to verify voter registration
information. The indictment references a spoof email it says the Russian agents
sent to more than 100 election-managing customers of the vendor to try to get
more information.
"The indictments tell us
that ... no longer can we deny in any shape or form that Russians were
involved," said cybersecurity expert Sam Woolley, of the Institute for the
Future in Palo Alto, California.