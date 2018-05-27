 

US officials are meeting with North Koreans in Demilitarized Zone

2018-05-27 20:34
(iStock)

The US State Department says American officials are meeting with North Korean officials at the border village of Panmunjom as talks continue over a potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert says a "US delegation is in ongoing talks with North Korean officials" inside the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea that was created at the end of the Korean War.

She says preparations are moving ahead for "a meeting" between the two leaders.

Trump said on Saturday that conversations about a potential summit were "going along very well".

He announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing from the scheduled June 12 meeting in Singapore, only to say on Friday that the summit might be back on.

