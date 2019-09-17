US points to Iran over Saudi strike | Thunberg gets climate honour: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump says Iran appears to be behind Saudi strike

US President Donald Trump on Monday said it looked like Iran was behind attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia at the weekend that raised fears of a fresh Middle East conflict, but added that he did not want war with anyone.

Teen activist Thunberg receives Conscience Award

Amnesty International on Monday presented its 2019 Ambassador of Conscience Award to Swedish teen Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future Movement for their work to bring attention to the climate change movement.

Petition urges Gates to not honour India PM Modi

Bill and Melinda Gates aren't backing down from honouring India Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite concerns about human rights abuses in the disputed Kashmir region.

New York moves to enact state-wide flavoured e-cig ban

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing to enact a state-wide ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns connected to vaping, especially among young people. Retailers say they were caught off guard by the announcement.

Implosion brings down Dallas bank building

Aerial video captured clouds of smoke and dust as a Republic/National Bank facility was imploded in Dallas.

