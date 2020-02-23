 

Trump says he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban

2020-02-23 16:53
US President Donald Trump. (Jim Watson, AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban if one were eventually reached in Afghanistan.

"Yes," he told reporters at the White House as he prepared to depart on a trip to India. "I would put my name on it."

His comments came after a partial truce took effect in Afghanistan on Saturday, with the Taliban, US, and Afghan forces agreeing to a week-long "reduction in violence."

The truce was intended to set conditions for Washington and the insurgents to sign a deal in Doha on February 29 that could ultimately lead to a withdrawal of US forces after more than 18 years.

