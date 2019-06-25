 

US relocates hundreds of migrant children from border facility

2019-06-25 14:04
A boy looks at US border patrol guards through the US-Mexico border fence, in Tijuana, in Baja California State, Mexico, on January 18, 2019. (AFP, file)

A boy looks at US border patrol guards through the US-Mexico border fence, in Tijuana, in Baja California State, Mexico, on January 18, 2019. (AFP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Nearly 250 migrant children have been relocated to children's shelters from an overcrowded Texas border patrol station where attorneys said they had been held for weeks in dirty conditions without adequate food and water.

Evelyn Stauffer, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said 249 children from the facility at Clint, Texas were being transferred to shelters run by the agency by Tuesday.

Attorneys last week raised alarm after they were given access to the Clint station near El Paso and said they had found more than 300 children detained in squalid conditions.

The group of lawyers said they saw toddlers without diapers being cared for by unrelated children.

Detained children lacked adequate food, clean clothes, toothbrushes and showers and some children slept on concrete floors, they said. The conditions were first reported by the Associated Press.

Tent facility

Just 30 children remained at the facility near El Paso on Monday, according to Elizabeth Lopez-Sandoval, spokesperson for Representative Veronica Escobar.

Children not sent to the HHS shelters were being moved to a tent facility designed for family detention, Lopez-Sandoval said.

US law requires children who cross the border without a parent or legal guardian to stay in border patrol's short-term holding facilities for no longer than 72 hours and to be moved to HHS shelters as quickly as possible.

Stauffer said children were waiting too long in the border facilities, which are "not designed to care for children".

"This is a direct result of the unprecedented number of arriving children," she said.

Stauffer said the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had referred nearly 10 000 children to HHS in May, one of the highest monthly totals in the history of the programme.

The attorneys visited the Clint facility last week to monitor compliance with the Flores agreement, a decades-old legal settlement that establishes how long migrant children can be detained and the conditions of their detention.

Last week, the government argued in federal court that it meets the standard of providing "safe and sanitary" conditions for migrant children without providing toothbrushes and soap.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US will sanction Iran foreign minister: official

9 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split between two winners 2019-06-24 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 