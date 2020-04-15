 

US returns $300 million of 1MDB money to Malaysia

2020-04-15 09:43
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak.

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak. (Mohd Rasfan, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had sent $300 million in funds stolen in the 1MDB corruption scandal to the Malaysia government that had been laundered through the global financial system.

READ | Malaysia's toppled leader to go on trial over 1MDB scandal

Combined with other funds handed over nearly one year ago, the Justice Department said it has now returned or helped Malaysia recover more than $1 billion in funds and assets lost in the scam.

"The repatriation of these stolen funds to the citizens of Malaysia is the result of the tireless efforts of prosecutors and federal agents to prevent foreign kleptocrats and their associates from using the United States as a playground where they can enjoy the fruits of their pilfered wealth," said US Attorney Nick Hanna in a statement.

"The amount of money stolen from the people of Malaysia is staggering, and we have been relentless in recovering assets that always should have been used for their benefit."

The money was a part of the more than $4.5 billion that US investigators say was looted from the state-owned investment firm, with alleged help from Malaysian ex-prime minister Najib Razak and his inner circle.

The US says that from 2009 to 2015, high-level officials of 1MDB and a high-flying young businessman named Low Taek Jho, aka Jho Low, siphoned off the billions originally meant to fund state investments.

Low used a lot of the money to buy luxurious homes and top-level art and invest in Hollywood movies, including the Martin Scorsese hit "Wolf of Wall Street".

The Justice Department seized most of Low's assets and has been slowly liquidating them for return to Malaysia.

Read more on:    us  |  malaysia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

International Covid-19 update | UN chief: 'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO, US records 2 228 deaths in past 24 hours, 99-year-old beats coronavirus in Brazil

2020-04-15 09:03

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town church provides meals for homeless during lockdown
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 09:47 AM
Road name: N2

Chapmans Peak 05:30 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
Sweet Monday for 2 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-13 22:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 