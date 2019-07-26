US shooting | Death penalty: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Suspect in deadly Los Angeles shooting in custody

Los Angeles authorities say a man fatally shot his father, brother and two other people Thursday during a 12-hour rampage across Los Angeles' sprawling San Fernando Valley. Suspect Gerry Dean Zaragoza eluded a manhunt until he was arrested.

DOJ resumes death penalty, schedules five executions

The US Justice Department on Thursday reinstated a two-decades long dormant policy allowing the federal government's use of capital punishment and immediately scheduled the executions for five death row federal inmates.

A moving Reuters photo sheds light on migration crisis

The plight of this mother and son who had traveled from their home country of Guatemala to the border city of Ciudad Juarez, only to be stopped mere metres from the US, was captured by Reuters photographer Jose Luis Gonzalez as twilight approached.

World temperatures hotter now 'than at any point in the last 2 000 years'

"The speed of global warming has never been as high as it is today," a study released on Wednesday has found.

Frenchman attempts to fly across channel

French television is reporting that a man who tried to cross the English Channel on a homemade "flyboard" has failed in his attempt.

