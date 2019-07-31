 

US shooting | Democrat demos: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-31 07:04

Police say festival gunman probably acted alone

Police say festival gunman probably acted alone.

Demonstrations in Detroit before Democratic debate

Detroit police allowed hundreds of protesters to march past the Fox Theater on Tuesday as the Democratic candidates for president were about to start their two-day debate. Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump demonstrators were both on hand.

Police manhunt for murder suspects widens

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection with three murders in British Columbia.

House Democrats claim Trump ally aimed to profit from nuclear deal

Tom Barrack, a billionaire friend of US President Donald Trump, pursued a plan to buy Westinghouse Electric Corp even as he lobbied Trump to become a special envoy to promote the building by the firm of nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia, says a top Democrat.

Meet Samoa's 'third gender' answer to Beyonce

Keyonce Lee Hang is what Samoans call 'fa'afafine', meaning 'in the manner of a woman', though born biologically male. While they are widely accepted across Samoa's islands, Keyonce says they’re a largely misunderstood community outside the South Pacific.

us
