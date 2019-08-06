US shootings fallout | Gay marriage: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Message board loses tech support after shootings

The online message board 8chan suffered outages Monday after its cybersecurity provider cut it off for what it called a “cesspool of hate” following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Ecuadorian same-sex marriage activists tie the knot

After six years fighting for equal rights in Ecuador, Pamela Troya and Gabriela Correa finally tie the knot.

British Airways plane evacuated after cabin fills with smoke

A British Airways plane had to be evacuated after landing in Valencia, Spain, because the cabin filled with smoke.

Ale-lujah! UK monks first in country to brew Trappist beer

Faced with declining revenues from their dairy farm, monks in the English county of Leicestershire have turned to brewing to finance their monastery and charitable works, becoming the first brewery in the country to gain the official seal of approval from the Trappist order.

RAW | 'Tear the system to the ground': Brisbane climate protestors chant, block street

Extinction Rebellion protestors are seen blocking the corner of Margaret and William Streets in Brisbane on Tuesday. Police have arrested and charged 56 people at climate protests which caused traffic disruptions in Brisbane's CBD.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter