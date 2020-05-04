 

US states demand testing | Yemen streets sterilised: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-05-04 06:56

From Florida to Illinois, a demand for more virus tests

Some US states such as Florida are already reopening their economies, while others such as Illinois are urging caution. But the leaders of both states agree they need help better testing for the novel coronavirus.

Yemen sterilises streets in Aden

Authorities in Aden sterilise streets and markets in the city. Yemen's healthcare system has been blighted by years of war that have driven millions from their homes and plunged the country into chaos.

App provides help for frontline workers in less economically developed countries

There are fresh warnings that millions could die after contracting Covid-19 in developing countries, where healthcare is less accessible. To help, an organisation that provides apps used by frontline workers is disseminating information.

Romans cheer from their windows ahead of partial lockdown easing

Residents in Rome clap ahead of a partial easing of strict coronavirus measures on Monday after a two-month shutdown. The easing will see Italians be able to visit parks and their nearby relatives for the first time in nine weeks.

Extended lockdown with some rules eased kicks in today

The second extension of the pan-India lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic kicks in today, enabling several states to ease some rules in areas that are free of the disease and considered medium risk.

