 

US states reopen | Social distancing in Mecca: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-04-28 06:36

More US states ease coronavirus curbs despite health warnings

US states from Minnesota to Mississippi this week prepared to join other states that have eased coronavirus restrictions to try to revive their battered economies, although some business owners voiced reluctance in the face of health warnings.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Mecca worshippers adhere to physical distancing during Ramadan prayers

Muslim worshippers pray while respecting the social distancing restrictions next to the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque. Saudi Arabia partially lifted its curfew but said it would maintain a round-the-clock lockdown in the holy city of Mecca.

Trump: Testing won't 'be a problem' for reopening

The White House released new guidelines Monday on boosting coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as President Donald Trump declared all parts of the country "in good shape" or "getting better."

Low-tech changes 'can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals'

Simple modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say. They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals.

Get ready with exit plan: PM Modi to chief ministers

Ahead of the scheduled end of the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with chief ministers and had a clear message - the chief ministers need to come up with an exit plan for their states.

Read more on:    india  |  saudi arabia  |  us  |  uk  |  coronavirus
Back at work, virus-hit British PM warns against easing lockdown

2020-04-28 05:37

