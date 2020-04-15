US stops WHO payments | South Korea votes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump halts US payments to WHO

US President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China.

South Koreans vote in parliamentary election under tight coronavirus controls

Temperature checks on voters and gloves distributed at polling stations: South Koreans headed to the polls with a big turnout expected despite the coronavirus threat.

'We don't have a king' - Cuomo on Trump's authority

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was among the politicians on both sides of the aisle who pushed back on President Trump's claim that he has 'total authority' over the country when it comes to reopening states' economies amid a global pandemic.

Red Cross adjusts storm response amid pandemic

The Red Cross of South Carolina has changed its disaster response in the midst of Covid-19 by sheltering displaced families in hotel rooms and assessing damaged homes remotely.

Russia's small businesses buckling under Covid-19 restrictions

While Russian lawmakers are due to table legislation to help small and medium-sized businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, it could already be too late for many of them.