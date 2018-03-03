 

US student held after allegedly shooting parents

2018-03-03 10:00
Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Handcuffs. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Michigan — A 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a Central Michigan University dormitory and then running from campus has been apprehended.

Central Michigan's Emergency Communication says on its website that James Eric Davis Jr was arrested without incident early on Saturday. They say Davis was seen on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight.

Police say Friday morning's shooting at Campbell Hall happened when parents were arriving to pick up students for the beginning of a week-long spring break. More than 100 police officers, some heavily armed in camouflage uniforms, had searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University following the shooting.

The university identified the two dead as Davis mother Diva Davis and father James Davis Sr, a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood. The shooting occurred at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 112.6km north of Lansing.


Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump's shifting stance on guns leaves lawmakers baffled

2018-03-03 08:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:26 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Kommetjie 10:04 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 2 2018-03-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 