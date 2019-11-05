 

US synagogue bomb plot | Macron and Xi meet: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-11-05 07:22

Colorado man charged in synagogue bomb plot

Officials say a man who repeatedly espoused anti-Semitic views has been arrested in a plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue.

Macron and Xi meet in Shanghai

French president Emmanuel Macron arrives at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where he is greeted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Lebanon protests rage on as politicians stall

Demonstrators in Lebanon keep up the pressure on the government as they gather for a huge protest in the northern city of Tripoli.

Man bashed in police bathroom

Supplied footage obtained on November 5, 2019 of a detainee in a police watch house confronting and beating a man while he was in the shower. The video was posted to Facebook on November 4, 2019.

Riot police officer hit by molotov cocktail during Chile protests

A riot police officer is hit by a molotov cocktail during protests against the economic policies of the government of President Sebastian Pinera, in Chile's capital, Santiago.

