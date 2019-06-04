 

US teenager who lost leg in shark attack 'thankful that it was not worse'

2019-06-04 17:35
Sharks. (iStock)

Sharks. (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A teenager lost part of her leg after being attacked by a shark while swimming off the coast of the southeastern United States, her family said on Monday.

Paige Winter, 17, was spending the day at the Fort Macon beach in North Carolina when she encountered the shark around noon.

Her father, a paramedic, entered the water and battled the fish until it retreated, local media reported.

Winter was airlifted to a hospital with deep lacerations to her left leg and hands.

"Due to the severity of the attack, amputation of the left leg above the knee was inevitable," Winter's family said on a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $11 000 in donations for her recovery from the attack.

"I know I have a long road to recovery, which includes additional surgeries. I will continue to stay positive and be thankful that it was not worse," Winter said in a statement released to the local ABC network.

On Facebook, Paige's mother Marcy Goodrum Winter wrote that her daughter had come out of surgery and that, although she was still a bit drugged, had managed to keep her sense of humor.

"She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people," her mother wrote.

The chances of being attacked by a shark are nearly one in four million, according to the International Wildlife Museum in Tucson, Arizona, but it does happen.

Last September, a swimmer died from an apparent shark bite off the coast of Massachusetts in the northeastern United States.

Read more on:    us  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump blimp flies again as thousands protest UK visit

2019-06-04 16:21

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
R500 000 in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2019-06-03 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 