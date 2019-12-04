 

US to name ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years: Pompeo

2019-12-04 22:00
Mike Pompeo (Getty Images)

The United States said on Wednesday it would name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years, during a visit to Washington by the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The two nations will proceed with an exchange of ambassadors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement ... vast reforms," Pompeo said in a statement.

Hamdok met with one of Pompeo's top deputies, David Hale.

Read more on:    us  |  sudan  |  east africa
