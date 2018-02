US to open Jerusalem embassy in May - official

Washington - The United States will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, a year before the move was expected, a government official said on Friday.

The move, which has angered Palestinians objecting to Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, is likely to happen on May 14, the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence, media reported.

The initial embassy will be a temporary operation in a US consular building in Jerusalem's Arnona neighbourhood, the official said, while Washington seeks a permanent location.