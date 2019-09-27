 

US to send 200 troops, Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

2019-09-27 05:13
(File, Jung Yeon-Je, AFP)

(File, Jung Yeon-Je, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The United States announced on Thursday the deployment of 200 troops as well as Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia to help the country's defence in the wake of last month's attacks on oil installations blamed on Iran.

The Defence Department said the deployment would involve one battery of the surface-to-air missiles, along with four Sentinel radars used for air and missile defence systems.

In addition, two more Patriot batteries and one THAAD ballistic missile interception system are being readied in case a decision is made to also supply them to the Saudis, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

"This deployment will augment the kingdom's air and missile defence of critical military and civilian infrastructure," he said.

It comes "in light of recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he said.

"It is important to note these steps are a demonstration of our commitment to regional partners, and the security and stability in the Middle East," he added.

"Other countries have called out Iranian misadventures in the region, and we look for them to contribute assets in an international effort to reinforce Saudi Arabia's defence."

The US has pointed to Iran being behind the combination drone and cruise missile attacks on September 14 which heavily damaged two Saudi oil installations, forcing the key oil supplier to slash output.

Iran has denied responsibility, and President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday challenged the US and others to provide evidence to back up their accusations

Read more on:    saudi arabia  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Whistleblower in Trump Ukraine scandal a CIA officer: report

2019-09-26 22:51

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Record number of Daily Lotto jackpot winners! 2019-09-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 