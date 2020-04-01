 

US virus deaths pass 4 000: Johns Hopkins

2020-04-01 07:06
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to members of the press after the arrival of the USNS Comfort hospital to Pier 90 on the Hudson RIver in New York City. (AFP)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to members of the press after the arrival of the USNS Comfort hospital to Pier 90 on the Hudson RIver in New York City. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4 000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths was 4 076 - more than twice the 2 010 recorded late Saturday.

More than 40% of recorded deaths nationally were in New York state, the Johns Hopkins data showed.

On Tuesday the United States exceeded the number of deaths in China, where the pandemic emerged in December before spreading worldwide.

The number of confirmed US cases has reached 189 510, the most in the world, though Italy and Spain have recorded more fatalities.

After initially downplaying the threat from new coronavirus in the early stages of the US outbreak, President Donald Trump warned of "a very, very painful two weeks" to come for the country on Tuesday.

Read more on:    us  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Better than nothing' - Could homemade masks help stop the spread of coronavirus?

2020-03-31 19:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Lockdown day 5: Ministers to provide update on intervention measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 06:55 AM
Road name: Mew Way

Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
One person wins Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2020-03-31 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 